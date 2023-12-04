Mizoram Polls: Ruling MNF falls behind as oppn takes lead in early trends

Guwahati, Dec 4: As the counting of votes begins for the assembly election in the northeastern state, early trends suggest that the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) has fallen behind while the opposition Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) takes the lead, having won two seats until 11 a.m. on Monday morning.

The early trends in the counting of votes show that the Chief Minister Zoramthanga-led MNF is leading in only 10 seats, while the opposition regional party ZPM has surged past the majority mark by leading in 26 seats, including two wins.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in three seats, while Congress is leading only in one seat.









It may be mentioned that the assembly elections in Mizoram was held on November 7 for 40 seats.

