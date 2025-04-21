Mizoram police clamp down on unregistered foreign bikes used by Myanmar refugees

Aizawl, April 21: In a move to curb the use of unregistered foreign vehicles, police in south Mizoram’s Lunglei district have disabled 60 Chinese-made motorcycles owned by refugees from Myanmar residing in relief camps across the district.

The two-day crackdown, which began on Friday, was carried out in Lunglei town and nearby areas where the motorcycles were frequently seen. “So far, we have removed 55 front tyres on Friday and another five on Saturday,” Lunglei SP Jerome Lalmuankima said over the phone, adding, “We intend to continue the operation in rural areas.”

The motorcycles, illegally brought across the Myanmar border, have become increasingly visible in areas hosting Myanmar refugees. Although Lunglei no longer shares a direct border with Myanmar following the creation of Hnahthial district, the influx of such vehicles remains a concern.

No criminal cases have been registered against the owners of the bikes, but police have recorded their names, addresses and camp locations. The front tyres will be returned when the refugees eventually return to Myanmar, Lalmuankima added.

He emphasized that the action was taken to prevent the unauthorized use of foreign vehicles – prohibited under Indian law – and to deter their possible misuse in cross-border trafficking of drugs and contraband.

Earlier this week, State Transport officials at Sihhmui near Aizawl seized six foreign-made motorcycles – all suspected to have entered illegally from Myanmar. Authorities confirmed that none of these bikes can be legally registered under Indian law without completing proper customs and transport formalities.

- By Correspondent