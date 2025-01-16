Mizoram Police bust int'l arms trafficking network, arrest five including CNF leader

Aizawl, Jan 16: Mizoram Police have dismantled a trans-national illegal arms trafficking network on the outskirts of Saithah village in Mamit District, arresting five individuals, including a key leader of the Chin National Front (CNF).

The operation, carried out under the jurisdiction of West Phaileng Police Station, was based on a series of credible intelligence inputs.

It led to the seizure of a significant cache of arms and ammunition, including six AK-47 rifles, over 10,000 rounds of ammunition, and 13 magazines.

This discovery is not merely a local success but a significant disruption of a trans-national arms trafficking network that has been a source of instability in the region.

Authorities confirmed that these weapons were intended for trade between two insurgent groups: the CNF, based in Myanmar, and the United People’s Democratic Front (UPDF-P), an armed faction operating in Bangladesh’s Chittagong Hill Tracts.

The seized arms were likely intended to bolster insurgent activities, which poses a grave threat to regional security, a senior official remarked.

Mizoram Police expressed their satisfaction with the operation, stating that it had neutralised a major threat to peace and stability.

A case has been registered at West Phaileng Police Station, and investigations are underway to uncover the full extent of the smuggling network and apprehend others involved.















