Mizoram Police bust int'l arms trafficking network, arrest five including CNF leader
The arms were meant for trade between Myanmar's CNF & Bangladesh's UPDF-P insurgent groups, authorities said
Aizawl, Jan 16: Mizoram Police have dismantled a trans-national illegal arms trafficking network on the outskirts of Saithah village in Mamit District, arresting five individuals, including a key leader of the Chin National Front (CNF).
The operation, carried out under the jurisdiction of West Phaileng Police Station, was based on a series of credible intelligence inputs.
It led to the seizure of a significant cache of arms and ammunition, including six AK-47 rifles, over 10,000 rounds of ammunition, and 13 magazines.
This discovery is not merely a local success but a significant disruption of a trans-national arms trafficking network that has been a source of instability in the region.
Authorities confirmed that these weapons were intended for trade between two insurgent groups: the CNF, based in Myanmar, and the United People’s Democratic Front (UPDF-P), an armed faction operating in Bangladesh’s Chittagong Hill Tracts.
The seized arms were likely intended to bolster insurgent activities, which poses a grave threat to regional security, a senior official remarked.
Mizoram Police expressed their satisfaction with the operation, stating that it had neutralised a major threat to peace and stability.
A case has been registered at West Phaileng Police Station, and investigations are underway to uncover the full extent of the smuggling network and apprehend others involved.