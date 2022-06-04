84 years of service to the nation
North East

Mizoram Police arrests woman from Airport

By PTI
Aizawl, Jun 4: Mizoram Police arrested a 25-year old woman wanted by the DRI at Lengpui airport here, an officer said.

Acting on specific input, the police arrested the woman, a resident of Bawngkawn neighbourhood in Aizawl upon her arrival at the airport from Kolkata on Friday. She was handed over to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence for further legal action, the officer said.

The woman was wanted by the DRI in a case registered in connection with the recovery of 3,900 poppy seeds, 4.1 lakh sticks of foreign cigarette and cosmetics worth Rs 1.5 crore from her residence recently, police said.

PTI


