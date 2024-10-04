Mizoram Police arrest fugitive tenants accused in murder case after seven-year manhunt

Aizawl, Oct 4: Mizoram Police have arrested a couple involved in a 2017 murder case after a prolonged seven-year search. The accused, Manik Das (44) and his wife, Anjali Devi (40), were taken into custody on September 29 in Dumka district of Jharkhand. The murder had taken place in the couple’s rented house at Falkland locality, where they resided back in 2017.

IGP Lalbiakthanga Khiangte on Thursday stated that the case was registered on April 6, 2017, at the Bawngkawn Police Station after the decomposed body of the murder victim, Mangra, was discovered in the Das’ rented accommodation. Mangra had been living along with the couple.

A forensic examination indicated that he was blindfolded and smothered, and the post-mortem confirmed that asphyxia caused his death, though the exact time of death could not be determined due to the advanced state of the body’s decomposition.

“Shortly after the murder, Das and his wife fled from Mizoram, abandoning their children. They were later located in Jharkhand, where they were arrested in connection with a separate double murder case,” said Khiangte.

Efforts to secure their custody were delayed due to legal hurdles and subsequent complications. In September, a fresh production warrant was issued, which cleared the way for a team from the Bawngkawn Police Station to visit Dumka district. With the assistance of the Jharkhand Police, the team apprehended the couple.

The couple was brought to Aizawl on Wednesday and is currently in police custody pending legal proceedings.

-By Zodin Sanga