Mizoram plans 2,400 MW hydroelectric project, CM announces Rs 13,947-Crore

Aizawl, Oct 11: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Friday announced that his government plans to construct a pumped storage hydroelectric power plant with an installed capacity of 2,400 MW in Hnahthial district.

Speaking at the general conference of the Mizo Students’ Union in Hnahthial town, Lalduhoma said the project would be constructed across the Darzo Nallah, a tributary of the Tuipui river.

Once completed, the project is expected to play a pivotal role in meeting the state’s growing energy demands, he added. Officials from the State Power and Electricity Department informed that the project is estimated to cost around Rs 13,947.50 crore.

Designed as an on-stream, closed-loop pumped storage facility, the plant will comprise eight units, each with a capacity of 300 MW, they said.

It is projected to generate an annual energy output of 4,993.20 million units (MU) with 95 per cent plant availability, officials added.

The Chief Minister further stated that the state government has sanctioned Rs 285 crore for the installation of a 132 kV transmission line to enhance power supply in the district.

He also mentioned that 10 per cent of the project cost will be covered by the Centre under the Gross Budgetary Support (GBS) scheme.

Mizoram currently lacks a major power generation facility and remains heavily dependent on electricity imports—primarily from Tripura—resulting in an annual expenditure of around Rs 400 crore, the officials added.

