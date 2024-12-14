Mizoram opposition MNF opposes proposed border fencing with Myanmar

Aizawl, Dec 14: The Opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) on Friday reaffirmed its staunch objection to the proposed fencing of the Mizoram-Myanmar border, following reports suggesting that the Centre has directed the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to complete the 1,643-km fencing works within the next 10 years. Addressing workers at the

MNF office here, senior vice president of the party Dr R Lalthangliana criticised the move, vowing that the MNF would continue its resistance as it did while in power.

"Fencing the Mizoram- Myanmar border aims to further divide the people of Mizoram from our brothers and sisters in Myanmar. We strongly condemn the Central Government's fresh push for border fencing despite our consistent opposition," Lalthangliana said.

He dared the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) to take a firm stand against the BJP-led Central Government on the issue. "Will the ZPM have the courage to counter the Centre, or is their opposition merely rhetorical? This is the time for concrete action," he remarked.

Dr Lalthangliana, a former Health Minister, reiterated that the MNF has consistently opposed the scrapping of the Free Movement Regime (FMR) and the proposal to fence the Indo-Myanmar border, as these measures would obstruct the movement of ethnic Mizos living on both sides of the border. He added that other North Eastern States sharing borders with Myanmar, have also raised strong objections, causing delays in the fencing project, including in Manipur, despite its Government's support for the initiative.













