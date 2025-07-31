Mizoram on high alert amid fears of influx from Assam’s deportation drive

Aizawl, July 31: Mizoram's Home Minister K Sapdanga said on Tuesday that police stations, outposts, and key entry points along the state's inter-state borders with Assam, Tripura, and Manipur have been put on high alert in light of Assam's plans to detect and deport foreign nationals.

Sapdanga said that additional police personnel are being deployed at critical locations such as police stations, outposts, and checkpoints at border entry points to ensure that individuals being deported by Assam do not enter Mizoram. "We are taking all necessary precautions to prevent any unwanted influx across our borders, especially from those being expelled by our neighbouring states," he said.

Furthermore, additional officers will be stationed at strategic locations like Sairang and other villages where railway stations are expected to be operational soon. This move is aimed at ensuring the strict enforcement of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) regime, which regulates the entry of outsiders into Mizoram.

In a related development, the Central Committee of the Young Mizo Association (CYMA) met on Monday night to discuss the potential risks posed by the ongoing deporation

The meeting focused on the threat of foreign nationals, particularly from Bangladesh, entering Mizoram as a result of Assam's actions.

A press statement released by the CYMA on Tuesday urged the Mizoram government to take immediate action to address the situation, if it has not already done so. The statement noted that other northeastern states, including Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Manipur, have already taken steps to prevent the influx of foreign nationals. "We call upon the Mizoram government to urgently bolster its ILP mechanisms and implement necessary measures to secure the state," the statement read.

CYMA has also issued directives to its sub-headquarters, local groups, and branches situated along the interstate borders to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity. The organisation has advised its members to take appropriate actions if they detect signs of illegal immigration into their jurisdictions.

Meanwhile, the People's Conference (PC) party also voiced concerns over the potential demographic impact of the deportations. In a statement released on Tuesday, the PC warned that the deportation of over 29 lakh Bangladeshi nationals from Assam could trigger a "demographic nightmare” for Mizoram.