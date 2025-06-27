Mizoram mulls seizing IDs of Myanmar refugees violating border norms

Aizawl, June 27: The Mizoram government is considering confiscating identity cards of Myanmar refugees who frequently cross the international border between India and Myanmar, exploiting the ongoing crisis in their home country, a state official said on Friday.

During a meeting with Ministry of External Affairs Joint Secretary Surinder Bhagat in Aizawl on Thursday, Chief Minister Lalduhoma expressed concern over the conduct of some refugees.

While acknowledging that many Myanmar nationals sheltering in the state are law-abiding, he flagged a section of them who "repeatedly crossing the border to go to Myanmar and come back to Mizoram taking advantage of the crisis in the neighbouring country.”

"The Mizoram government will take stern action against those refugees who misbehave and often violate the laws. We have been thinking of seizing Myanmar IDs from those refugees, who repeatedly cross the international border during their stay in Mizoram," the official quoted Lalduhoma as saying.

The Chief Minister also informed Bhagat about the state’s plan to collect biometric data of all Myanmar refugees currently staying in Mizoram. The enrolment process is likely to begin in July, another official confirmed.

Lalduhoma further emphasised the issue of illegal overseas job placements by certain agencies in the state. He said the licences of such agencies had been revoked after they were found to be sending youths abroad through unauthorised means.

He urged the Ministry of External Affairs to issue prosecution sanction orders against these fraudulent recruiters, stressing the need for stronger action.

In response, Bhagat advised citizens to remain cautious when seeking employment opportunities abroad, emphasising the importance of verifying the credentials of placement agencies.





With inputs from PTI