Mizoram: MNF announces candidate for LS polls

Aizawl, Mar 22: The Mizo National Front (MNF) on Friday announced its MP candidate for the forthcoming Lok Sabha election at their party office, Hnam Run, in Mizoram.

The MNF candidate is the sitting MP of the Rajya Sabha from Mizoram, K. Vanlalvena.

Born in East Lungdar of Serchhip district on January 14, 1970, he finished his Bachelor of Science from Pachhunga University College, Aizawl, and was an agriculturist by profession.

He was the President of the state’s biggest student body, the Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), and later joined the Mizo National Front in 2002 as the General Secretary of the party's youth wing.

He is married to H. Lalhuapzauvi and has a daughter and one son. He currently lives at 28, Meena Bagh, New Delhi.

Speaking at their party office after the announcement of his candidature, K. Vanlalvena said that the Mizo National Front is a regional party that is going to participate in the election, which is between the NDA and INDIA. He stated that an MP from Mizoram does not have an impact on the decision to elect the country's government, but that it is imperative to fight against the NDA, which is determined to impose the Uniform Civil Code.

"Voters in Mizoram say that the ability to speak Hindi is important as an MP, but I am certain that actions are more important than the ability to speak in Hindi or English, and if the people of Mizoram elect me as their MP for the Lok Sabha, I shall give a speech in the Parliament in Mizo," Vanlalvena said.