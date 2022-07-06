Mizoram logs 91 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally at 2,29,439

Aizawl, Jul 6: Mizoram on Wednesday reported 91 new COVID-19 cases, 47 less than the previous day, with the tally rising to 2,29,439, a health department official said.

The death toll stood at 706, as no new fatality due to the virus was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

The single-day positivity rate dipped to 18.24 per cent from 23.19 per cent on Tuesday, as the fresh cases were detected out of 499 samples tested, the official said. Mizoram now has 429 active cases, while 2,28,304 people have recovered from the disease so far.

The northeastern state has thus far tested more than 19.39 lakh samples for COVID-19. According to the state health department, over 8.66 lakh people have been inoculated till Monday.

The Mizoram government has sounded an alert, with the state registering a spike in Covid cases over the past few days.

Mizoram accounts for 30.53 per cent of active cases in the northeast region, the state's spokesperson and nodal officer on COVID-19, Dr Pachuau Lalmalsawma, said.