Mizoram logs 1,845 births, 720 deaths in January; female births edge higher

Aizawl, Mar 23: Mizoram recorded 1,845 live births and 720 deaths in January this year, according to data released by the Economics and Statistics department.

Of the total 1,845 live births, 1,127 were born in urban areas, while the remaining 718 in rural areas. The report also noted 5 stillbirths during the period.

The demographic trend for January showed a higher birth rate for females, with 949 girls born compared to 896 boys.

Aizawl district reported the highest live births at 732, followed by south Mizoram's Lunglei district at 292 and Lawngtlai at 170.

During the same month, a total of 720 deaths were recorded in Mizoram, of which 456 were males and 264 were females, according to the data.

479 people died in urban areas and 241 in rural areas. The data also revealed the loss of 15 infants under the age of one and five children between the ages of one and five.

Throughout last year, Mizoram saw a total of 21,873 births, maintaining a relatively balanced gender ratio with 11,076 males and 10,797 females.

However, the mortality statistics for 2025 showed a significant gender disparity. Of the 8,080 total deaths recorded last year, 5,183 were males, and 2,897 were females.

In 2025, male deaths outnumbered female deaths by 2,286, a trend that continued to be reflected in the January 2026 statistics.

PTI