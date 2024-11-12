Mizoram least forest-covered state in Northeast: CM Lalduhoma

Aizawl, Nov 12: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Tuesday highlighted that despite the India State of Forest Report (ISFR) 2021 listing the state's forest cover at 84.53%, Mizoram remains the least forest-covered state in the Northeast.

Speaking at the inauguration of Rs. 132-lakh Nagar Van Yojana (Urban Forest) projects in Serchhip, he stressed on the need for more robust conservation efforts in the region.

Lalduhoma stated that while the official report might indicate significant forest cover, the true situation paints a different picture, with the state “ranking the lowest in forest density among its northeastern counterparts”. “Our state is the least forest-covered state in the Northeast,” he remarked.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by Forest Minister Lalthansanga as the chief guest, with Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Kamal Preet presiding over the event.

The gathering also featured speeches by Sub Hqtrs YMA President Kawlthuama and a technical report by Thenzawl DFO R Lalnunrenga.

Later in the day, the Chief Minister visited Shalom Special School in Serchhip, where he handed over a Force Traveler (21-seater mini bus) to the institution.

The vehicle was purchased through public donations, which were gathered to address the transportation needs of children with special needs.

During his visit, Lalduhoma highlighted the state government’s commitment to improving education for children with special needs and reiterated efforts being made to ensure that their needs are met, particularly in terms of resources and infrastructure.