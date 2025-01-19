Mizoram leads NE with 1,754 property cards distributed under SVAMITVA Yojana

Aizawl, Jan 19: Mizoram has emerged as the first state in the Northeast to distribute property cards under the Centre's SVAMITVA (Survey of Villages Abadi and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas) Yojana.

The distribution ceremony, held virtually on Saturday, was graced by Mizoram Governor Gen VK Singh (Retd), who expressed pride in the state's pioneering role in the region.

Governor Singh attended the event from the Raj Bhavan in Aizawl, where the first batch of property cards was handed out to 1,754 beneficiaries from 18 villages in Mizoram.

Governor congratulated the beneficiaries, extending his support and encouragement. He also expressed his pride in Mizoram being the first state in the Northeast to distribute property cards under the Scheme.

The event also saw the participation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who distributed over 65 lakh property cards across more than 50,000 villages in 230 districts, spanning 10 states and two Union Territories.

The states include Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and two Union Territories off Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The Prime Minister highlighted the significance of property rights in villages, pointing out that the introduction of property cards would reduce troubles in gram panchayats, promote financial independence, and aid in disaster management.

“This initiative will provide a solid foundation for financial inclusion and access to government services, simplifying property transactions, and reducing land disputes,” said Prime Minister Modi during his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address on Sunday.

The distribution of property cards is expected to not only empower residents with legal land rights but also boost financial inclusion through easier access to loans and government subsidies.