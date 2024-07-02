Mizoram: Landslide kills family of three in Aizawl

Aizawl, July 2: A tragic incident took place in Mizoram as a family of three, including a four-year-old child, died when a landslide triggered by incessant rainfall destroyed and buried their home at Aizawl's Zemabawk locality on Tuesday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Isak Chhangte (32) and his wife Lalrinthari (25) along with their four and a half-year-old daughter Abigail Lalchhanhimi, who died on Tuesday morning when their house was destroyed in a landslide at Zemabawk High School Veng, which is located on the northern outskirt of Aizawl city, police confirmed.

Their coffins have been taken to the church hall of the Seventh Day Adventist Church of Zemabawk.

Traditional mourning by family and the public will take place throughout the night, with the funeral service on July 3, 2024, at the Seventh Day Church, Zemabawk.