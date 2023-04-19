Mizoram is the happiest state in India, claims study

Guwahati, April 19: The Northeastern state Mizoram has been declared as the happiest state in India. This announcement has been made as per the study conducted by Rajesh K Pillania, professor of strategy at the Management Development Institute in Gurugram.

It may also be mentioned that , Mizoram is also the 2nd state in India to have a 100 % literacy rate.

Based on six parameters, the happiness index of Mizoram includes work related matters, family relationships, social issues, mental and physical health, religion and effect of Covid 19 on people’s happiness.