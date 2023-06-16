Mizoram: Huge consignment of heroin worth Rs.5 cr seized, 2 held

Guwahati, Jun 16: In a successful joint operation, a huge consignment of heroin worth around Rs. 5 crores was seized in Mizoram, according to reports on Friday.
Reportedly, an operation was carried out by troopers of Assam Rifles and officials of the narcotics department together at Jemabawk area of Mizoram to seize the heroin.
Around 1.026 kilogram of heroin was seized during the operation.
Furthermore, two peddlers identified as Mingthan Changa and Lalsinga Sailo were arrested in connection with the matter.
Guwahati, Jun 16: In a successful joint operation, a huge consignment of heroin worth around Rs. 5 crores was seized in Mizoram, according to reports on Friday.
Reportedly, an operation was carried out by troopers of Assam Rifles and officials of the narcotics department together at Jemabawk area of Mizoram to seize the heroin.
Around 1.026 kilogram of heroin was seized during the operation.
Furthermore, two peddlers identified as Mingthan Changa and Lalsinga Sailo were arrested in connection with the matter.