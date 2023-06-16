Mizoram: Huge consignment of heroin worth Rs.5 cr seized, 2 held

Guwahati, Jun 16: In a successful joint operation, a huge consignment of heroin worth around Rs. 5 crores was seized in Mizoram, according to reports on Friday.

Reportedly, an operation was carried out by troopers of Assam Rifles and officials of the narcotics department together at Jemabawk area of Mizoram to seize the heroin.

Around 1.026 kilogram of heroin was seized during the operation.

Furthermore, two peddlers identified as Mingthan Changa and Lalsinga Sailo were arrested in connection with the matter.





#AssamRifles on 14 June 2023, in a joint operation with Special Narcotics Police Station, CID Crime (Mizoram) recovered 88 soap cases (1.026 kg) Heroin No. 04 worth Rs 5.13 Crores in General Area Zemabawk, Aizawl, Near Tawngtai Na Mual, Mizoram and apprehended two individuals. pic.twitter.com/Y2b5IOq2rI — The Assam Rifles (@official_dgar) June 15, 2023



