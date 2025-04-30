Mizoram HSLC result: Boys dominates merit list, 76.68% overall pass percentage

Aizawl, Apr 30: Boys dominated the merit of this year’s High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examinations conducted by the Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE), with 15 of them bagging the top ten positions. The results were announced on Tuesday.

The topper is PC Lalthakimi, a student of KD High School here. This time around, girls secured nine spots in the top 10 merit list.

Lalthakimi secured 479 out of 500 marks, passing with distinction and earning letters in English, Mathematics, Science, Social Science, and Mizo.

The overall pass percentage stands at 76.68 per cent, showing an improvement from last year’s 73.37 per cent. The success rate among boys is slightly higher at 77.86 per cent compared to 75.63 per cent for girls. Out of 18,946 candidates who appeared in the examination, 10,071 are girls and 8,875 are boys.

A total of 732 girl students earned distinctions, surpassing the 611 boys who achieved the same feat. As many as 2,075 girls secured the first division, compared to 1,688 boys who did the same.

A total of 107 high schools achieved 100 per cent pass rates, among which are 21 government-run schools and nine run by the Presbyterian English School. Further, 13 schools failed to have a single successful candidate.

Two students – Lalrohlupuii of Little Kingdom School and C Lalvenzuala of St Paul’s Higher Secondary School – secured a perfect score in Mathematics. In Social Science, Isak MS Dawngkima of Government Mizo High School and Isaac Lalremruata of St Paul’s Higher Secondary School scored 99 marks each.





