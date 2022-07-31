84 years of service to the nation
North East

Mizoram: Heroin worth Rs 31 lakh seized, Myanmarese among eight arrested

By PTI

Aizawl, Jul 31: Heroin worth Rs 31.2 lakh has been seized and eight people, including a Myanmarese, have been arrested in separate incidents in Mizoram over the last few days, an Excise official said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, Excise officials nabbed a Myanmar national and seized 500 gm of heroin worth Rs 6 lakh from his possession at Hnahlan village in Champhai district on Saturday, he said.

In another incident, officials of the department seized 2.85 kg of heroin worth over Rs 23.4 lakh and arrested five people – three from Tripura and two from Assam – at Dapchhuah village in Mamit district on July 28, the official said.

A vehicle used for transporting the drugs was also seized, he said.

In the third incident, Excise officials seized 154 gm of heroin worth Rs 1.8 lakh and arrested two persons, including a woman, in Aizawl on July 27.

All the accused have been booked under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985, he added.

PTI


