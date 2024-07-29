Mizoram Health Department submits FIR against dentist using fake documents

Aizawl, July 29: A case has been registered against one Christina Lalthazuali of Aizawl Dinthar locality at Aizawl Police Station for working as a dental surgeon under the National Health Mission (NHM) after allegedly using fake certificate/documents.

The police registered a case when the Mizoram Health Department, after collecting all necessary documents, submitted an FIR to the Aizawl Superintendent of Police. As Aizawl SP cannot register an FIR, the case was transferred to Aizawl Police Station, and an FIR was registered.



Christina Lalthazuali was summoned by the police on July 26, 2024, but she was admitted to a hospital on the same day.



However, as the court has not granted her interim bail, the police will have her in their custody as soon as she is discharged from the hospital.



The case of Christina using a fake dental surgeon certificate to secure a job under the National Health Mission came to light when the Mizo Zirlai Pawl (students' body) on February 23, 2024, informed Health Minister Lalrinpuii to take action against a dentist using fake documents.



Christina, on June 5, 2024, submitted her resignation from her posting at Kawnpui PHC under the National Health Mission, which was immediately accepted the next day. She was previously posted at Thenzawl PHC.











