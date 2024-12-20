Mizoram Govt yet to enforce Protected Area Regime for foreign visitors

Aizawl, Dec 20: Mizoram is yet to reintroduce the Protected Area Regime (PAR), requiring Protected Area Permits (PAPs) and Restricted Area Permits (RAPS) for foreigners entering the State, including through its lone airport at Lengpui and other border points, a senior Home Department official said on Thursday.

The official stated that while the Union Ministry of Home Affairs recently directed the Mizoram Government to reinstate the PAR, no steps have been taken to enforce it so far.

"As of now, officials have not started demanding PAPs or RAPS from foreign visitors because a formal notification for its implementation is still pending," the official stated.

The MHA reintroduced the PAR to regulate the movement of foreigners into Mizoram, Manipur, and Nagaland, citing growing security concerns along their borders with Myanmar. Initially, the PAR was relaxed in 2010 for a year to encourage tourism in these NorthEastern States. This relaxation was later extended for five years at a time, with the latest order issued in December 2022 and valid till December 2027. However, the MHA recently revoked the relaxation, effectively ending a 14- year hiatus.

On Tuesday, the MHA communicated to the Chief Secretaries of the three States, notifying them of the decision to reinstate the PAR. Under the revised rules, foreigners intending to visit Mizoram, Manipur, or Nagaland must now obtain special permits as mandated by the Foreigners (Protected Areas) Order, 1958, a practice that had been discontinued since 2010.

The Mizoram Government is expected to issue a formal notification soon to bring the new directive into effect, ensuring compliance with the MHA'S guidelines.





By-

Staff Reporter