Mizoram Govt urges truckers not to block NH-306 over poor road condition, warns legal action

Aizawl, Oct 23: The Mizoram government on Wednesday urged truckers and commercial vehicle owners in Kolasib district not to go ahead with their planned four-day blockade of NH-306, warning of legal action if the stir proceeds.





The Kolasib unit of the Mizoram Tipper Association (MTA) and the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of drivers and commercial vehicle owners had called for a blockade from 7 a.m. Thursday to 4 p.m. Sunday on the Sairang-Vairengte and Kolasib-Bairabi stretches of NH-306. The protest aims to highlight the poor condition of the highway and delays in repair work.





NH-306, also referred to as NH-6, is a vital artery connecting Mizoram’s capital, Aizawl, to the rest of the country via Silchar in Assam.





Addressing the press, state Home Minister K. Sapdanga said the government strongly objects to the proposed stir and urged organisers to reconsider. He added that the highway is currently under repair by the state PWD and NHIDCL (National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation).





"The state government strongly disapproves of the proposed stir at a time when the Mizoram PWD and NHIDCL are taking steps to repair the national highway. It wants the MTA to cancel the proposed blockade, which will surely affect the public," Sapdanga said.





The state home minister said that blocking national highways and any highway may invite legal action as it violates the National Highway Act, 1956 and Sections 126 and 285 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).





Any individual or organisation, which disturbs smooth movement of essential commodities can also be punished under the Mizoram Essential Services Maintenance Act, 1990, he said.





"The government may be forced to take legal action leading even to the cancellation of vehicle permits if the truckers and commercial vehicle operators go against the government," Sapdanga said.





He said that NH-306 has been badly damaged by rain and repair work could not be expedited earlier due to downpour.





"As winter season is fast approaching, the repair work will be expedited," he said.





Sapdanga said that vehicles, particularly trucks coming to Aizawl and moving to Assam, are being released on a rotational basis to ensure that they do not disturb the ongoing repair work.





He said that 985 vehicles, including fully loaded 367 trucks coming to Aizawl and 618 empty trucks going to Assam, were released in the last 24 hours and no vehicles were stranded till Wednesday morning.





State PWD Minister Vanlalhlana, who accompanied Sapdanga in the press meet, said that the repair work is expected to be completed by next month.





He said that the entire Sairang-Vairengte stretch has been fully taken over by the NHIDCL and the state PWD is assisting the construction agency to repair it.





Meanwhile, state Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) H Ramthlengliana said policemen from Aizawl will be sent to Kolasib to assist their counterparts there to maintain law and order during the proposed stir.





Alleging that the repair work was underway in a slow pace, the MTA and JAC urged the state government and NHIDCL to expedite it.





MTA general secretary Vanlallungtiawia said that the authorities would not be able to complete the work during the coming dry season if it continues at a snail's pace.





Vanlallungtiawia said that members of the MTA and JAC will block the Sairang-Vairengte and Kolasib-Bairabi sections of NH-306 to mount pressure on the NHIDCL and the state government.





Additionally, Kawnpui-Durtlang highway, a diversion road connecting Aizawl with Kolasib will also be blocked, he said.









PTI