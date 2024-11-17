Mizoram govt urges public to maintain peace amidst concerns over Manipur violence

Aizawl, Nov 17: The Mizoram Government has called for restraint, urging the public to maintain peace and avoid actions that could trigger communal tension, amid concerns over a possible fallout of the fresh violence in neighbouring Manipur.

The Mizoram Home Department, in a release issued on Saturday, reiterated its commitment to ensuring the safety of all communities in Mizoram, particularly those from Manipur.

“The Government will continue to take steps to ensure the safety and security of people from outside the State, in particular those from Manipur. Similarly, the Government will continue to take steps for the safety of Mizos living outside Mizoram, especially students and workers in Manipur,” the release stated.

The appeal followed an alleged hate speech by Raphael Lalrinmawia, who reportedly asked Meiteis living in Mizoram to leave the State by the end of November.

Lalrinmawia, claiming to lead the 'Mizo Defence League,' made the statement during a candlelight vigil outside the Vanapa Hall here on Friday night. The event was organised to mourn the death of a Hmar woman and ten village volunteers in Jiribam district of Manipur on November 7 and 11, respectively.

A senior police officer confirmed that a criminal case would be registered against Lalrinmawia, maintaining that the Government would not tolerate hate speeches that threaten peace and order in the State.

Meanwhile, the Mizoram Government expressed sorrow over the ongoing violence in Manipur, which has persisted for over a year and half. It called urged Central and Manipur governments to intensify efforts to resolve the conflict.

“Mizoram Government is deeply saddened by the recent turn of violent events in Manipur in which precious lives were lost. The Government extends its deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and those injured in the recent unrest," the statement added.

Mizoram has provided refuge and relief to thousands fleeing the violence in Manipur, with the Government expressing gratitude to its citizens for their generosity during this humanitarian crisis.