Mizoram govt reshuffles portfolios; Lalchhanzova gets I&PR department

Aizawl, Oct 9: In a minor reshuffle of portfolios, Mizoram Governor Gen Vijay Kumar Singh (retd), on the advice of Chief Minister Lalduhoma, reassigned the Information and Public Relations Department to Minister of State B Lalchhanzova, with immediate effect.

Previously held by Dr Vanlalthlana, the Information and Public Relations Department, which also includes Printing and Stationery, has now been entrusted to Lalchhanzova, who continues to hold the portfolio of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, as well as Land Revenue and Settlement.

As part of the reshuffle, Dr Vanlalthlana will retain the School Education, Higher and Technical Education, and Information and Communication Technology departments. He will also assist the Chief Minister in matters relating to taxation under the Finance Department, following the recent merger of the Taxation Department with the Finance Department, a portfolio now overseen by the Chief Minister himself.

This reshuffle marks the second such move by the Lalduhoma-led Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) Government since it assumed office on December 8, 2023. The changes are seen as part of the Government’s ongoing efforts to streamline administrative functions and ensure better coordination across various departments.





Correspondent