Mizoram govt pushes for border talks, awaits Assam’s response

Aizawl, Feb. 17: With no response from Assam regarding the proposed ministerial-level talks on the long-standing border dispute, the Mizoram government is preparing to send yet another official communique urging its counterpart to resume negotiations.

A senior official in Mizoram Home department said on Sunday that this would be the third letter dispatched to Assam, reiterating the need to proceed with the talks that were expected to take place before March 31.

The official lamented the lack of communication from Assam despite Mizoram's repeated attempts to seek clarity on the proposed meeting in Guwahati.

"There has been complete silence from Assam. Mizoram had sought some clarifications before scheduling the next round of talks, but no response has been forthcoming," the official said on condition of anonymity. He added that Mizoram suspects Assam is deliberately delaying the discussions, particularly after it was suggested that officials from both states first meet to sort out procedural matters before a ministerial-level dialogue is convened.

Following the last round of ministerial talks in Aizawl on August 9 last year both states had committed to maintaining peace along their shared border and agreed that the next round of negotiations would be held before January 31, 2025.

However, with that deadline now past and no signs of progress, Mizoram is growing increasingly impatient over Assam's reluctance to engage.

The previous meeting was held at the State Guest House in Aizawl, where Mizoram's delegation was led by Home Minister K Sapdanga and Assam's by Border Protection and Development Minister Atul Bora.

Mizoram and Assam share a complex and often contentious 164.6-km-long border, where disputes have flared up in recent years. Mizoram's Aizawl, Kolasib, and Mamit districts border Assam's Cachar, Karimganj, and Hailakandi districts, making the issue a critical one for both states.

