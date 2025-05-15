Mizoram govt moves to approve Forest Amendment Act it once opposed

Aizawl, May 15: In a policy turnaround, the Mizoram Government led by Chief Minister Lalduhoma, has resolved to adopt the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Act, 2023, which he had once vehemently opposed as the Opposition leader. The decision now awaits legislative approval in the upcoming Assembly session.

The Cabinet’s decision signals a potential policy U-turn that will be formalised if the Legislative Assembly approves it during the forthcoming Monsoon Session. Such adoption will effectively signify the State’s acceptance of the controversial amendment.

This move contrasts sharply with the State Assembly’s earlier stance. On August 22, 2023, the House unanimously passed an official resolution opposing the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Act, 2023. The resolution, introduced by then Environment, Forests and Climate Change Minister TJ Lalnuntluanga declared: “That this House unanimously resolves to oppose the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Act, 2023 in order to protect the rights and interest of the people of Mizoram.”

Explaining the grounds for opposition, Lalnuntluanga highlighted that the Forest Conservation Act of 1980 was enacted to preserve biodiversity by restricting private individuals, corporations, or non-governmental entities from exploiting forest reserves without due clearance. Such clearance, he noted, was contingent on ensuring that non-forest activities would not harm the environment or obstruct afforestation efforts.

Lalnuntluanga expressed serious concern over the 2023 amendment, pointing out that the revised Act narrowed its application to only those areas officially notified as ‘Forest’ under the Indian Forest Act, excluding lands where government-sanctioned forest use had existed before December 12, 1996.

More worryingly for Mizoram, projects of national importance within 100 km of an international border would no longer require forest clearance – a clause effectively encompassing the entire State due to its geographical proximity to international borders on all sides.

“This implies that the entire territory of Mizoram could be opened up for defence-related and public utility projects without mandatory forest clearance,” Lalnuntluanga had cautioned.

Back then, Chief Minister Lalduhoma, who was the Leader of Opposition, had thrown his weight behind the resolution. His present endorsement of the amendment, through the Cabinet’s latest decision, marks a notable reversal of his earlier rhetoric.





By

Zodin Sanga