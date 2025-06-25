Mizoram govt likely to begin biometric enrolment for Myanmar refugees from July

Aizawl, June 25: The Mizoram Government is set to launch a biometric enrolment drive for over 32,000 Myanmar nationals currently taking refuge in the State, with the process expected to begin in July, officials stated.

According to State Home Department officials, the enrolment exercise will be conducted using the Foreigner Identification Portal developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC). State Home Secretary Vanlalmawia said that all districts have been instructed to finalise preparations for the mass data collection initiative. “We are aiming to begin the collection of biometric and demographic details next month. Training sessions for district-level teams were held last week,” he said.

The process will be coordinated by District Level Committees on Displaced Persons, each led by the respective Deputy Commissioner, and overseen by a State Level Committee chaired by Home Minister K Sapdanga.

Vanlalmawia noted that the portal’s design had initially caused delays. “The original format provided by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) was tailored for deportation processes involving illegal immigrants. However, those fleeing from Myanmar are officially classified as displaced persons, not illegal migrants,” he stated. The issue has since been resolved following revisions by the MHA, enabling the State to proceed with full implementation.

NIC engineers are scheduled to conduct specialised training for district officials on the use of the modified online portal later this week. “Everything is now in place to begin biometric registration,” Vanlalmawia added.

As per current official figures, Mizoram is home to 32,419 displaced persons from Myanmar. Champhai district, which borders Myanmar, shelters the largest number at 13,586. Lawngtlai and Siaha districts in the south host 6,017 and 5,036 refugees respectively, while Aizawl district accommodates 3,669. Kolasib, which borders Assam, has the smallest number at just 129.

The exercise is part of a broader effort by the Centre to account for foreign nationals entering India due to political unrest or conflict in neighbouring countries.