Mizoram govt expands rubber cultivation in Mamit amid Assam border flare-up

Aizawl, August 21: A week after border tensions flared along the Assam-Mizoram interstate border near the Hailakandi-Mamit stretch over rubber plantations, the Mizoram government announced plans to expand rubber cultivation under the second phase of its initiative to boost farmers’ livelihoods.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma held a meeting with leaders of the Mizoram Rubber Society (MIRSO) on Wednesday and approved a proposal to expand the Chief Minister’s Rubber Mission by an additional 173 hectares in the district, officials said.

During the meeting, MIRSO president Hrangzuala presented a progress report on the second phase of the mission in west Mizoram’s Mamit district.

Since cultivation has so far been confined to 400 hectares in Mamit, the additional 173 hectares will allow more farmers to participate, Hrangzuala said.

Lalduhoma also informed MIRSO leaders that efforts are underway to distribute 100 rubber processing machines at subsidised rates.

According to officials, the second phase of the Chief Minister’s Rubber Mission covers a total of 2,400 hectares across the state.

Of this, 1,200 hectares are being supported financially by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), while the remaining area will be implemented under the state’s flagship “Handholding” scheme.

The “Handholding” scheme will cover 1,373 hectares, including the 173 hectares approved on Wednesday.

The development comes after Mizoram alleged that police and forest department officials from Assam had entered Saikhawthlir village in Mamit district and damaged around 290 rubber plants cultivated by villagers.

The incident had sparked tensions along the interstate border, prompting a Deputy Commissioner-level meeting at Bairabi near the Assam border on August 18.

Currently, the situation along the border is peaceful, with both state authorities maintaining strict vigilance.

Three Mizoram districts—Aizawl, Kolasib, and Mamit—share a 164.6 km-long border with Assam’s Cachar, Sribhumi, and Hailakandi districts.

With inputs from PTI