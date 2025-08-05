Mizoram govt denies plan to shift capital from Aizawl after Centre's 'communication error'

Aizawl, Aug 5: The Mizoram government on Monday issued a statement denying allegations that there are plans to shift the State capital from Aizawl to Thenzawl.

The clarification, issued by the State Urban Development and Poverty Alleviation (UD&PA) Dept, described the claims as misunderstanding arising from official communications from the Central govt.

“It was a mistake on part of Central government in official communications,” the department said. The UD&PA clarified that Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) had sanctioned Rs 10 crore for preparation of a detailed project report (DPR) for establishment of a ‘Peace City’ at Thenzawl, not for shifting of the State capital.

The clarification follows accusations from the Opposition Mizo National Front (MNF), which alleged that CM Lalduhoma was secretly planning to move the capital to Thenzawl, located in his Serchhip constituency. MNF president and former Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Monday compared Lalduhoma’s alleged plan to the historical misstep of medieval ruler Muhammad bin Tughlaq, who is remembered for his erratic decision to shift the capital of Delhi to Daulatabad.

At a press conference at the MNF party office ‘Hnam Run’ in Aizawl, Zoramthanga cited a letter from Seema Rani, section officer (AMRUT-IIB) of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

The letter, addressed to Mizoram chief secretary and resident commissioner in Delhi, allegedly referred to the preparation of a DPR on the “shifting of State capital from Aizawl to Thenzawl, Mizoram.”

Zoramthanga further claimed that several official communications had surfaced regarding the matter, even though the Chief Minister had only mentioned plans for the establishment of a ‘Peace City’ in Thenzawl, which is located in the Serchhip district. The project is intended to decongest Aizawl.

The MNF leader criticised the lack of transparency and public consultation on the issue, saying, “There has not been a single Cabinet meeting or public consultation on this sensitive issue. The people of Mizoram have been kept in the dark.”

Zoramthanga called the alleged plan to shift the capital “a private agenda,” warning that such a move would lead to massive expenditures and have far-reaching consequences for the residents of Mizoram.

Earlier, CM Lalduhoma had announced the government’s vision to build a ‘Peace City’ in Thenzawl to accommodate up to 10 lakh people and thanked the MoHUA for its support. He thanked the MoHUA for its support in the initiative, emphasising that the project was aimed at easing congestion in Aizawl and improving the quality of life for the people of Mizoram.