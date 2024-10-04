Mizoram: Govt decides to form SHRC after Gauhati HC warning

Aizawl, Oct 4: The Mizoram Government has decided to form the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) following a recent directive from the Gauhati High Court. The decision, along with the creation of 16 posts for the Commission, was made during a meeting of the Council of Ministers chaired by the state’s Chief Minister.

The Gauhati High Court on September 6 had set a two-month deadline to the state government to set up the SHRC, warning of severe penalties and potential contempt proceedings if the order was not implemented within the stipulated time frame. The court expressed its dissatisfaction over the delay, stating that despite previous assurances and approvals, the establishment of the Commission had remained incomplete.

The division bench, comprising Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi and Justice Michael Zothankhuma, noted that although the necessary posts for the Commission had been sanctioned, progress remained confined to paper work alone. In its stern directive, the Bench observed, "If the SHRC is not set up within two months as per the provisions of the 1993 Act and the Supreme Court's directions, heavy penalties will be imposed, and contempt proceedings will be initiated against the state."

In addition to the SHRC, the Council of Ministers approved an amendment to the Mizoram Right to Information Rules, 2010, allowing individuals below the poverty line to access information and receive responses free of cost under the Right to Information Act, 2005. This is expected to make the RTI process accessible to economically disadvantaged citizens. Responding to demands from the Federation of Mizoram Government Employees and Workers, the ministerial meeting also sanctioned a four percent hike in DA for government employees, effective from November next.