Mizoram govt allocates Rs 1.85 Cr for urgent repair of 3 critical roads

Aizawl, July 22: The Mizoram government has allocated Rs 1.85 crore for urgent repair works on three critical road stretches across the State, following a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Monday amid mounting public complaints over deteriorating road conditions.

The meeting, held amid the public anger mounting over the appalling condition of roads across Mizoram, was attended by PWD Minister Vanlalhlana and senior officials from the PWD and Finance department, who reviewed the status of roads in the worst condition and outlined immediate remedial measures.

The Darlak–Tuidam road, which has remained incomplete due to the contractor’s financial or technical failure, has been identified as a priority. The government has terminated the existing contract and submitted a fresh tender proposal to the central government. In the meantime, minor repairs will be carried out on the diversion route currently in use. Rs 20 lakh has been sanctioned for this work, a government statement said.

The Mamit–Bairabi road has numerous potholes. Rs 65 lakh has been approved for repairs to ensure all-weather connectivity. This road also serves as an alternative to the highway from the Kolasib side, the statement added.

The Kawnpui–Buichali–Sairang road has been identified as the worst-hit road by transporters. This stretch is under NHIDCL and not the State government’s responsibility. However, given its vital role as the State’s economic lifeline, the government has decided to step in, as it did last year, and carry out patchwork to make it motorable. Rs 100 lakh has been earmarked for the task, it added.

A Coordination Committee headed by the PWD Secretary has been constituted to oversee and fast-track the repair works, which are expected to begin immediately. The government will also follow up with the Centre and NHIDCL on pending responsibilities under their jurisdictions.

Meanwhile, the opposition MNF Youth, led by its president and MLA Robert Romawia Royte, visited the Darlak–Tuidam road on Monday and criticised the government’s Rs 20 lakh allocation as ‘grossly’ inadequate. Comparing it to the ZPM government’s Rs 3,450 lakh ropeway project in Thenzawl and Rs 1,000 lakh spent on DPR for the town planning, the MNF Youth called the allocation for a vital interstate link ‘laughable’.