Mizoram Governor highlights Rs 1 lakh aid under Bana Kaih scheme

Aizawl, Jan 28: Mizoram Governor Gen (Retd) Vijay Kumar Singh highlighted the State's Bana Kaih (Hand Holding) scheme as a significant initiative aimed at empowering entrepreneurs and farmers.

Addressing the Republic Day function in Aizawl, the Governor highlighted that the scheme would facilitate access to loans from partner banks, including SBI, MRB, and MCAB, with the government acting as a guarantor.

The scheme also includes the Chief Minister's Special Category Scheme, which offers financial assistance of up to Rs 1 lakh.

"Through our Bana Kaih scheme, we are committed to empowering entrepreneurs and farmers, ensuring their growth with government-backed support," said the Governor.

He also stressed the State's dedication to implementing Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for key crops such as ginger, turmeric, broom, and Mizo bird-eye chilli, aiming to boost the agricultural sector.

In his speech, the Governor further outlined significant infrastructure and development achievements, including the completion of 194 km of road construction, 264 km of blacktopping, and 98 km of high-strength concrete roads. In the education sector, the government has constructed new school buildings, classrooms, and toilet blocks while addressing the issue of shortage of teachers. Plan for a State-owned university is also in progress in line with the National Education Policy 2020, he added.

On the healthcare front, the Governor mentioned the upgrading of health clinics and the ongoing construction of new health sub-centres and AYUSH hospitals. He also highlighted Mizoram's success in achieving Open Defecation-Free (ODF) status in several towns and districts.

In addition, the Governor announced the Mizoram Electric Vehicle Policy, 2024 and the upcoming PM Ekta Mall in Aizawl's Chawnpui locality. He also spoke about the revamped Mizoram Sports Incentive Cash Award Scheme in preparation for the 2036 Olympics.

The Governor praised Mizoram Police for their successful crackdown on illegal activities, including the seizure of 12.58 lakh kg of illegal areca nuts, and emphasised the State's ongoing fight against drug abuse. He concluded his speech by calling for continued support from civil society, NGOs, and religious organisations to ad-dress the State's challenges and foster growth.