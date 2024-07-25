Mizoram gets its first Common Bio-Medical Waste Treatment Plant

Aizawl, July 25: Mizoram Minister for Urban Development and Poverty Alleviation (UD&PA) K. Sapdanga on Wednesday inaugurated Rs. 9.71 crore Common Bio-Medical Waste Treatment Plant at Tuirial. This is the first such treatment plant in Mizoram.

An amount of Rs. 2 crores was also financed by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India, sources said.

This is a project under Aizawl Smart City Limited (ASCL) in collaboration with Mizoram Pollution Control Board and is constructed under the Bio-Medical Waste Management Rules 2016 within the Aizawl Municipal Corporation Solid Waste Management Centre.

The Common Bio-Medical Waste Treatment Plant is a medical waste treatment plant for hospitals, clinics, and healthcare facilities and covers five districts viz Aizawl, Kolasib, Mamit, Serchhip and Saitual.

Medical waste from hospitals, clinics and healthcare facilities in these districts will be collected by a special waste truck and the plant will treat the waste by disposing of it. ASCL will conduct the trial run in AMC area for two months, while the Health & Family Welfare Department will conduct the trial run in Saitual district for two months.

It may be mentioned that hospital waste management has four types of waste management. Hazardous and infectious waste incineration plants, sterilization plants, waste treatment plants and water and chemical air treatment plants.

The treatment plant has a cleaning facility, a special garbage collection facility and a 250KVA generator to power the plant during power outages.