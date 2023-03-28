84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
North East

Mizoram: Former India footballer Jeje Lapekhlua joins ZPM

By PTI

Aizawl, Mar 28: Former India footballer Jeje Lapekhlua has joined Mizoram's main opposition party Zoram People's Movement (ZPM).

The 32-year-old Lapekhlua joined ZPM on Monday at his home town Hnahthial, party general secretary Eddy Zosangliana Colney said.

Lapekhlua, who is currently camping at Lunglei for the municipal polls slated on March 29, also confirmed to PTI about joining the ZPM.

Lapekhlua who hanged his boot last month, was the AIFF Player of the Year in 2016.

PTI


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
Mizoram: Former India footballer Jeje Lapekhlua joins ZPM

Aizawl, Mar 28: Former India footballer Jeje Lapekhlua has joined Mizoram's main opposition party Zoram People's Movement (ZPM).

The 32-year-old Lapekhlua joined ZPM on Monday at his home town Hnahthial, party general secretary Eddy Zosangliana Colney said.

Lapekhlua, who is currently camping at Lunglei for the municipal polls slated on March 29, also confirmed to PTI about joining the ZPM.

Lapekhlua who hanged his boot last month, was the AIFF Player of the Year in 2016.

PTI


Recommended Stories
Similar Posts
X
X