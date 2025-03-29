Mizoram farmers hit hard by smuggled Burmese betel nuts; CM calls for action

Aizawl, March 29: Chief Minister Lalduhoma has voiced concerns over the rampant illegal import of areca nuts (betel nuts) from Myanmar, warning that local farmers are facing severe challenges as a result.

Speaking at a training-cum-seminar on Scientific Methods of Cultivation of Areca Nut and Pest Management on Friday, Lalduhoma reaffirmed the state’s commitment to address the issue and ensuring that local farmers receive fair market opportunities.

The illegal influx of Burmese areca nuts has led to a sharp decline in prices, making it increasingly difficult for Mizoram’s cultivators to compete.

Mizoram has become a hub for illegal trade, with law enforcement agencies regularly seizing smuggled consignments—often referred to as Burmese betel nuts.

The Assam Rifles and Customs Department have been actively cracking down on these illicit activities.

In a recent joint operation on March 21, officials seized 180 bags of areca nuts worth ₹1.08 crore at Zote in Champhai district, a key smuggling corridor along the unfenced Indo-Myanmar border.

To counter this crisis, the North Eastern Council (NEC) had earlier sanctioned ₹7.43 crore for setting up areca nut processing units in Champhai and Zamuang.

The initiative aims to enhance processing, create value-added products, and streamline marketing opportunities for local farmers.

The Mizoram government, in collaboration with security forces, continues to strengthen border surveillance to curb the illegal trade.

Apart from setting up processing units, Lalduhoma highlighted the need for better utilisation of local resources to boost productivity and economic benefits for farmers.

The crisis extends beyond Mizoram, as large-scale smuggling of areca nuts from Myanmar has also affected farmers in Assam and Tripura, where betel nut cultivation is a major source of livelihood.

In response, the Assam government imposed strict restrictions on the transportation of areca nuts, disrupting the movement of legally grown produce from Tripura to other parts of India.

This restriction led to a standoff, which was partially resolved after Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha intervened.

Earlier, Saha had also discussed the matter with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking a permanent resolution to ensure smooth trade and transportation of Tripura’s areca nuts through Assam.

During a ministerial-level meeting between Assam and Mizoram in August last year, both states reaffirmed their zero-tolerance policy toward smuggled areca nuts from Myanmar.

However, strict border enforcement, improved market infrastructure, and sustained government support will be crucial for ensuring long-term relief for Indian areca nut farmers.