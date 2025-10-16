Mizoram faces LPG crunch as truck pile-up hits 1,000 on Aizawl-Silchar road

Aizawl, Oct 16: The toll of trucks has increased from 717 to 1000 since Wednesday due to the ongoing repair works on the Kawnpui-Mualkhang stretch of the Aizawl-Silchar highway. The delay in movement of these trucks has compounded the already critical shortage of LPG supplies in Mizoram.

According to the Kolasib Police, as of 8 am on Wednesday, 991 trucks were stuck in the muddy slush on the road. These include 621 trucks heading towards Assam and 370 goods-laden trucks bound for the Mizoram capital. While 457 trucks were released from Kawnpui during the period, others are still stranded. The repairs, undertaken on the national highway, have disrupted the crucial artery between Mizoram and Assam.

The Mualkhang-Kawnpui section of the highway, which is strategic for the movement of goods and essential supplies, has been in a poor shape since long. The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) and the Mizoram Public Works Department are currently carrying out the repair works.

Mizoram Truck Drivers’ Association (MTDA) president H Laldingliana stated that some trucks have been stuck in the area for up to three days. He urged the State Government to pressurise the NHIDCL and the contractors concerned to expedite the road restoration works.

Meanwhile, the LPG crunch that began early this year, continues to plague the State. The Mizoram Indane Distributors’ Association has cited the poor state of the NH-306, especially the Sairang-Kawnpui stretch, as the primary cause for the delayed supply of LPG. Trucks carrying cooking gas cylinders now take up to five days to reach Aizawl, further exacerbating the already strained supply chain.

Despite the readiness of LPG bottling plants to meet the local demand, the shortage of delivery trucks has led to a severe crisis. Repeated appeals to the authorities concerned have yielded little result, and residents are concerned that the situation will worsen with the approach of the Christmas and New Year festivities later this year. Without immediate intervention, the State may face a still greater disruption to the supply of cooking gas.

The MTDA has warned of a strike from October 19 if the State Government fails to ensure timely repair of the roads and resolution of the allied issues. With both truckers and consumers bearing the brunt of the disruption, Mizoram faces a serious challenge in managing transportation and essential services.