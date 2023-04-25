Mizoram: Drugs worth over Rs 10 crore seized in Aizawl; One woman held

Guwahati, Apr 25: In yet another successful operation Mizoram police recovered over 5 kg of lethal drugs worth Rs. 10 crore in Aizawl district on Monday and arrested a woman identified as Maria Lalrotluangi, aged 42 years, in connection to the seizure.

Acting on a reliable input, Aizawl District Special Branch team seized around 5.204 kg of crystal methamphetamine from the possession of Lalrotluangi.

Meanwhile police registered a case under NDPS Act for further investigation.

