Mizoram DCs prohibit fuel exports to Myanmar

Aizawl, Nov 27: Deputy Commissioner of Siaha district, Abraham Beirazi Khithie, has issued an order prohibiting the sale of petrol and diesel to neighbouring Myanmar. The order, announced in an official statement on Tuesday, cited both the illegality of such trade and the fuel scarcity affecting the district.

The statement referred to Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, warning that violators would face penalties under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

Sources in Siaha revealed that significant quantities of fuel have been smuggled through Lungpuk and Longmasu villages to Myanmar, where they are reportedly sold at exorbitant rates to Arakan Army rebels operating in Rakhine state and southern Chin state.

Earlier, Cheemala Siva Gopal Reddy, Deputy Commissioner of neighbouring Lawngtlai district, which borders both Myanmar and Bangladesh, had issued a similar prohibitory order banning fuel exports to Myanmar.

Both officials argue that selling fuel to Myanmar exacerbates shortages for the general public and companies engaged in development projects within their districts.

Additionally, the Siaha DC's order prohibits black marketing of petrol and diesel, including selling fuel at inflated prices or dispensing fuel from filling stations into containers beyond the reasonable requirements of buyers.