Mizoram currently providing shelter to 41,355 refugees & IDPs: Sapdanga

Aizawl, March 14: Mizoram is currently giving shelter to 41,355 refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs) from Myanmar, Bangladesh, and Manipur, Home Minister K Sapdanga informed the State Assembly on Thursday evening.

While concluding the discussion on the Budget demands, Sapdanga stated that the State is home to 33,505 refugees from Myanmar, 5,633 IDPs from Manipur, and 2,217 people from Bangladesh. These individuals have sought refuge in Mizoram due to political instability in Myanmar and Bangladesh, as well as the ongoing ethnic conflict in Manipur.

To address the needs of those displaced, the State Government has constituted a High-Level Committee on Indigenous Displaced People. This committee has been tasked with overseeing the welfare and management of the refugees and IDPs residing in Mizoram.

On the issue of the long-standing border dispute between Mizoram and Assam, Sapdanga informed the House that the last ministerial-level talks were held in Aizawl on August 9 last year. He said the next round of official-level discussions is scheduled for April. "As suggested by the members of the Assembly, a wider consultation on the border dispute will be organised to ensure a comprehensive resolution," he added.

