Mizoram Congress to field retired police officer as candidate for LS polls

Aizawl, Mar 21: The Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee on Thursday announced Lalbiakzama, a retired Mizoram Police Officer, as their official candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha election 2024 at Congress Bhavan.

Lalbiakzama was born on March 1, 1960, in Aizawl’s Venghlui locality. During the height of the insurgency in Mizoram, his family sought shelter with his grandmother, who lived in Assam's Silchar. He grew up there in Silchar, only to return to Mizoram in 1979.

Fluent in English, Hindi, and Mizo, Lalbiakzama joined the prestigious Mizoram Police Service in 1988 and spent his probationary period in 1989 at Siaha.

He is among the few Mizoram police personnel who served in the United Nations peacekeeping mission twice. In July 1998, he served as one of the commanding officers at a police station in Tuzla, Bosnia.

He later served as the Superintendent of Police of Lawngtlai district in 2004, Serchhip district in 2005, and as the Superintendent of Police of Aizawl Traffic in June 2008.

He also played a pivotal role as Team Leader in the peace talks between the Mizoram government and the then-insurgent group Hmar People’s Convention (Democratic), which finally led to the birth of the Sinlung Hills Council.

During his tenure as SP Traffic, Lalbiakzama introduced many novel practices, like no vehicle zone during Christmas and New Year at the city’s Bara Bazar, no unnecessary honking, the establishment of convex mirrors at curved roads, traffic channelling at Raj Bhawan North Gate Junction and Temple Square, as well as road marking.

He was the first Home Secretary among the Mizoram Police Service when, in 2012, he joined the Home Department as Joint Secretary, and he played a critical role when a Mizo lad was kidnapped by Bru insurgent groups. He also led several tripartite talks between the Mizoram and Tripura governments and the Centre for the Repatriation of Brus from Tripura.

He also attended a meeting at the Ministry of Home Affairs, New Delhi, where an order by the Home Ministry was given to him that the Assam Rifles would shift from Aizawl to Zokhawsang by May 31, 2019.

He served as the President of the Mizoram Police Service Association three times until his retirement. He currently lives with his wife and children at Aizawl Model veng (locality).