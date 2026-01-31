Mizoram Congress protests against centre over MGNREGA, minority issues in Aizawl

Aizawl, Jan 31: The Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) on Friday organised a protest march, voicing strong opposition to what it described as the Centre’s attempt to dismantle the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), the growing persecution of Christians across the country, and the alleged land scam in Lengpui.

Leaders and supporters of the Congress took part in the rally, raising slogans against the BJP-led NDA Government at the Centre and demanding that the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) Government in Mizoram take a clear stand on issues affecting rural livelihoods, minority rights, and transparency in governance.

Addressing the gathering, MPCC president Lal Thanzara criticised the State Government led by Chief Minister Lalduhoma, accusing it of remaining silent on what he termed as the “perpetual persecution” of Christians in the country.

He alleged that the ZPM Government lacked the courage to openly condemn attacks on the Christian community and had also failed to oppose the Centre’s reported move to do away with MGNREGA.

Lal Thanzara further alleged that the State Government was reluctant to speak openly about the controversial land deal involving Lengpui lands and the Indian Air Force (IAF), and accused it of avoiding transparency on an issue that has raised “serious public concern”.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Mizoram, Dr Chella Kumar, also addressed the protest and launched a scathing attack on the BJP Government at the Centre, describing it as a “fascist administration” that was systematically persecuting minorities.

He said the Congress had consistently prioritised the welfare of rural people and the protection of Constitutional rights.

Meanwhile, MPCC treasurer Lalmalsawma accused Chief Minister Lalduhoma of maintaining silence over the recent attack on a pastor in Odisha, contrasting his response with that of the chief ministers of Meghalaya and Kerala, who, he said, had condemned the incident.

At the conclusion of the march, the protesters adopted a series of resolutions.

They condemned the Centre’s move to replace MGNREGA with the proposed G-RAM-G scheme, arguing that the new framework would provide less security to rural households and weaken the existing employment guarantee system.

The resolutions urged the Mizoram Government to exert pressure on the Centre to retain MGNREGA in its present form.

The Congress workers also expressed concern over what they described as a “massive increase” in attacks against the Christian minority since the BJP came to power.