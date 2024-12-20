Mizoram collects Rs 8.58 Cr from stamp duties & land registration fees

Guwahati, Dec 20: The Mizoram government has collected over Rs 8 crore in revenue from stamp duties and land registration fees during the first eight months of the current fiscal year, as reported by an official.

Revenue secretary Vanlalmawia, during a meeting on Thursday, stated that a total of Rs 8.58 crore was collected from stamp duties and land registration fees until November in the current fiscal year.

The meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Lalduhoma to review the land revenue and settlement and food, civil supplies, and consumer affairs (FCS&CA) departments' initiatives.

In February, the state assembly passed the Indian Stamp (Mizoram Amendment) Bill, 2024, which seeks to hike stamp duty from 1 percent to 3 percent of the property.

According to Land Revenue and Settlement Minister B. Lalchhanzova, the stamp duty is imposed on the purchase of land or house plots, bank mortgages, and gifts.

Additionally, Vanlalmawia mentioned that the government is considering the feasibility of establishing a revenue court in the state.

Apart from the Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) region, he stated that starting with the upcoming fiscal year, an online tax payment system will be implemented in every district.

The online tax payment system was introduced in the AMC area in 2022.

A senior official stated that the revenue department is in the process of preparing a Record of Rights (RoR), a legal document that includes all essential details about a land parcel, such as ownership, to replace the Land Settlement Certificate (LSC).

He also mentioned that, to date, 359,331 Rs have been computerised, along with the issuance of 1,155 digitally signed property cards and 94,154 land parcel identification numbers.





