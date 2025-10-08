Mizoram collects biometric data of over 12,000 Myanmar refugees amid challenges

Aizawl, Oct 8: Mizoram has so far collected biometric data of 12,163 refugees from Myanmar, accounting for 38.91 per cent of the total population currently taking shelter in the State, according to the latest figures from the Home Department. The refugees, numbering 31,265, fled Myanmar due to the on-going political unrest in the neighbouring country.

The biometric enrolment process, which began in late July through the ‘Foreigners Identification Portal and Biometric Enrolment', has faced numerous challenges, including technical difficulties and poor internet connectivity in remote areas. Despite these setbacks, the authorities have managed to continue the enrolment process, though at a tardy pace.

Officials highlighted that while it is relatively straightforward to collect data from refugees residing in organised relief camps, it becomes far more complicated for those staying with relatives, friends, or in rented accommodation. To tackle this, the authorities have enlisted the help of village councils and local civil society leaders.

One official from Lawngtlai district in south Mizoram stated: "Even within the relief camps, there are children who have been sent to the district headquarters or even to Aizawl for their education, and we have had to exclude them for the time being."

Along with biometric information, the enrolment process includes the collection of biographical details like names, and employment histories both in Myanmar and Mizoram. Though a previous biographical enrolment was conducted and temporary identity cards were issued to the refugees, this new exercise is intended to reassess their living conditions and update records.

In addition to the Myanmar refugees, the State is also hosting nearly 3,000 refugees from Bangladesh, most of whom have settled in Lawngtlai district in south Mizoram, which borders both Myanmar and Bangladesh. Smaller groups of refugees from Bangladesh have also been accommodated in Lunglei district and Thenzawl town in central Mizoram's Serchhip district.

According to the Home Department, over 2,000 refugees from Bangladesh are living in Lawngtlai district, while 266 reside in Thenzawl and 63 in Khawmawi village of Lunglei district. The continuing influx of refugees has posed logistical challenges for the State Government, but efforts to streamline the enrolment process are on.