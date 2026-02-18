Mizoram CM unveils Rs 43.83 Cr bridge over Tlawng River, boosts Aizawl–Lengpui link

Aizawl, Feb 18: In a significant boost to Mizoram’s transport infrastructure, Chief Minister Lalduhoma inaugurated a bridge over the Tlawng River, a key connectivity project linking Aizawl with the Lengpui Airport and the western district of Mamit bordering Tripura.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister on Tuesday recalled the initial setbacks during the launch of the project in December, 2024.

Following months of renewed technical planning and reinforcement, the final works were wrapped up in September last year, paving the way for the formal commissioning of the bridge.

Lalduhoma said the name of the bridge reflects the perseverance and confidence that sustained the project through challenges.

He termed the completion of the structure a milestone in the State’s efforts to modernise its core infrastructure network.

The bridge holds strategic importance beyond Aizawl, serving as a lifeline for Mamit district, home to approximately 85,000 people across around 90 villages.

The district has growing agricultural potential, including rubber cultivation.

The corridor also facilitates connectivity with Tripura and Bangladesh, supports the transport of sand resources from the Mizoram-Tripura border river Langkaih, provides access to National Institute of Technology at Lengpui, and ensures smoother transit to the State’s lone airport.

The Chief Minister noted that the Mamit-Bairabi corridor in Kolasib district, bordering Assam, is expected to gain further prominence as regional connectivity initiatives gather pace.

Lalduhoma further observed that Mizoram’s road density – currently around 46.37 km per 100 square kilometres – is below the national average, underscoring the urgency of accelerating road and bridge development across the State.

Built under funds provided by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways at a cost of Rs 43.83 crore, the bridge – officially named the Faith Bridge – is designed to enhance capacity, safety, and long-term reliability along one of the State’s most crucial transport corridors.

The structure spans 100 metres in length and measures 7.5 metres in width, with 1.5-metre-wide footpaths on both sides.

Engineered to withstand loads of up to 385 metric tonnes, the bridge replaces the older Bailey structures.