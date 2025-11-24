Mizoram CM seeks rail fixes; Centre to revise timings, cut Delhi travel by 4 hrs

Aizawl, Nov 24: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Monday met Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in New Delhi, and deliberated over key projects in the state, a statement said.

Lalduhoma noted the need to finalise the alignment of the Sairang-Thenzawl railway line in view of the Thenzawl Peace City master plan implementation. In reply, Vaishnaw said the alignment review would be completed by February 2026.

The CM also urged the minister to reschedule train services between Sairang and Guwahati, and Sairang and Kolkata to ensure that trains reach Sairang earlier than the existing timings for the convenience of commuters, the statement said.

In response, Vaishnaw agreed to adjust the train timings, it said.

Noting that it takes 42 hours and 20 minutes on the Rajdhani Express to reach New Delhi from Sairang near Aizawl, Laduhoma urged the minister to reduce the travel time and increase the train's frequency from once per week to twice.

Vaishnaw agreed to shortening the travel time by about 4 hours, and said that he would discuss with officers about increasing the frequency, the statement said.

Lalduhoma also proposed the integration of Mizoram's Inner Line Permit (ILP) portal with the IRCTC ticketing system to simplify travel formalities for visitors. Vaishnaw agreed to examine the matter and take suitable action, it said.

The minister told the CM to identify a suitable site for setting up a warehouse or cold storage facility near the Sairang station to support agricultural and logistical needs.

