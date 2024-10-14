Mizoram CM pushes for enhanced agency coordination to fight against drugs

Aizawl, Oct. 14: Chief Minister Lalduhoma has reiterated his government's commitment to combat drug menace in Mizoram, highlighting the need for enhanced coordination among various agencies.

During a recent meeting with officials from the Excise and Narcotics Department and representatives from non-governmental organisations (NGOs), he applauded their ongoing efforts in the fight against drugs and alcohol.

Lalduhoma highlighted the importance of strengthening the Mizoram Liquor Prohibition Act of 2019 and its accompanying rules from 2022 to further curb substance abuse in the state.

In June, Chief Minister Lalduhoma had announced the formation of a dedicated committee aimed at tackling the drug menace.

According to statistics from the Foundation for Drug-free Mizoram, 41 individuals died from drug abuse in the first five months of the year.

The foundation has also noted that Mizoram is on track to record the highest number of drug fatalities in two decades, underscoring the urgent need for effective intervention.

The Chief Minister's statements come on the heels of significant drug seizures in the region.

Veenu Bansal, Inspector General of Police (Intel) and Head of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force, reported during the 7th Meeting of the State Level Narco-Coordination (NCORD) in June that Mizoram had seized drugs worth an astonishing Rs. 982.5 crore from January to May 2024.

This operation resulted in the registration of 418 cases and the arrest of 581 individuals connected to drug-related activities.

As Mizoram grapples with the escalating drug crisis, Lalduhoma's government is focused on collaborative efforts and strategic interventions to protect the health and future of its citizens.