Mizoram CM presents Rs 15,198 Cr budget, focus on growth, infrastructure & healthcare

Aizawl, March 4: Chief Minister Lalduhoma, who also holds the finance portfolio, presented the Rs 15,198.76-crore Mizoram Budget for 2025-26 in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday. The new budget reflects a 5.4% increase from the previous year’s Rs 14,412.12 crore allocation.

In his budget speech, the Chief Minister outlined that revenue expenditure for 2025-26 stands at Rs 12,540.20 crore—82.51% of the total budget—marking a 4.88% rise from Rs11,957.04 crore in 2024-25.

Meanwhile, capital expenditure for development schemes and debt reduction has been set at Rs 2,658.56 crore, an 8.29% increase from Rs 2,455.08 crore last year.

Lalduhoma highlighted Mizoram’s commitment to leveraging the Viksit Bharat initiative, highlighting key financial improvements.

Pension benefits and power purchase arrears have been settled, and 80% of healthcare bills under the Mizoram Health Care Scheme have been cleared.

The Taxation Department is set to undergo modernisation with new staff recruitments, which is expected to enhance tax revenue.

The government has also cut ration rice purchases by Rs 20 crore and is boosting the sericulture sector, increasing silk prices by 16% per kg.

To improve healthcare services, the allocation for the Mizoram State Healthcare Scheme (MSHS) has been raised from Rs 20 crore to Rs 50 crore, ensuring timely bill payments. Additionally, all hospitals in the state will be upgraded.

Presenting revised estimates for 2024-25 and a Supplementary Demand of Rs 3,512.33 crore, the Chief Minister reaffirmed his government’s focus on fiscal discipline and development.

Key Budget Highlights:

Revenue & Liabilities: The total revenue expected for 2025-26 is Rs 15,198.76 crore, with Rs 2,616.33 crore projected from the state’s own revenue and the rest from central funds. The state’s outstanding liabilities have declined by Rs 1,003 crore.

Fiscal Surplus: The Consolidated Fund is projected to have a Rs 155.50 crore surplus, which will be used to repay public account debt.

Sectoral Allocations:

• General services spending up by 14.95%

• Economic services up by 7.27%

• Capital expenditure increased by 8.29%

• Social services allocation declined by 4.4%

• Major Expenditures Planned for 2025-26:

• Rs 350 crore for handholding schemes, a 75% increase from Rs 200 crore in the current year.

• Rs 500 crore for power purchase, Rs 50 crore higher than last year, with an additional Rs 20 crore allocated for power infrastructure.

• Rs 100 crore for road construction and improvement.

• Rs 55 crore for road fund board, up from Rs 40 crore, with Rs 15 crore added from the Road Maintenance Cess.

• Rs 5 crore allocated for funeral expenses while the MLA fund remains unchanged.