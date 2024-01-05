Mizoram CM meets Amit Shah, discusses Myanmar refugee issue

Mizoram, Jan 5: Chief Minister of Mizoram, Lalduhoma, met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his office, where the latter assured him that no Myanmar refugees will be sent back until normalcy returns to their country.

The Union Home Minister also apprised the Chief Minister that it is the rule in India to conduct biometric registration for foreigners residing in the country.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma informed Amit Shah about the Household Registration Bill passed by Mizoram and that the President of India has not given her assent. The Home Minister advised him to make the necessary amendments and resubmit the Bill.

Mr. Lalduhoma who is on his first official visit to New Delhi after taking oath of office paid a courtesy call to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

PM Modi while congratulating Lalduhoma assured him of necessary support from the central government in all economic development programmes of Mizoram and suggested to have regular meetings on key issues pertaining to development programmes of the state.

Lalduhoma discussed with the Prime Minister wide range of issues including Myanmar refugees in Mizoram, and about Indo-Myanmar border.