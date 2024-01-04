Mizoram CM Lalduhoma meets EAM S. Jaishankar in New Delhi

Mizoram, Jan 4: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma called on External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar on Wednesday, where the two discussed the Myanmar refugees residing in Mizoram.

The Chief Minister told the external affairs minister that the demarcation of the two countries was forced upon them by the British and that, as Mizos, it is impossible to accept the border.

Lalduhoma also told Dr. S. Jaishankar that if fencing at the border with Myanmar is done, it will be considered a sign of separation from our ethnic brethren.

It is worth mentioning that Lalduhoma and Dr. S. Jaishankar are from the 1977 civil service batch.