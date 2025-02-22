Mizoram CM Lalduhoma denies plans to reopen liquor shops, clarifies policy stance

Aizawl, Feb 22: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma today dismissed speculations that the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) Government is intending to reopen liquor shops in the State. He asserted that the issue did not come up for discussion on any government platform.

The Chief Minister's statement came amid the controversy sparked by Excise and Narcotics Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar's recent remarks, hinting at the need for "liquor liberalisation".

Addressing the State Assembly during the ongoing Budget Session, Lalduhoma clarified that while the Government has no plans to permit liquor sales, discussions are under way to regulate wine and beer through an amendment to the Mizoram Liquor Prohibition Act, 2019.

Hmar is expected to introduce the proposed changes during the ongoing session.

Liquor prohibition has long been a contentious political issue in Christian-majority Mizoram, with successive governments altering policies under intense pressure from the influential church.

After achieving the Union Territory status in 1972, Mizoram remained under partial prohibition till 1984, when the Congress Government led by then Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla, allowed wine shops to operate.

The subsequent Mizo National Front (MNF) Government under Laldenga reinstated partial prohibition, but was unable to complete its term.

In 1995, following demands from the church, the Congress Government enacted the Mizoram Liquor Total Prohibition Act, which came into force in 1997.

The State remained dry till 2015, when the Congress once again permitted liquor sales under the Mizoram Liquor (Prohibition and Control) Act, 2014.

However, the MNF Government led by Zoramthanga reversed this policy in 2019, reinstating prohibition through the Mizoram Liquor Prohibition Act, which has remained in force till date.

The debate on prohibition has renewed following Hmar's assertion that the dry law has done more harm than good, with reports of deaths linked to consumption of spurious liquor.